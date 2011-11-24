Here's The Music Video For New Amy Winehouse Posthumous Single (VIDEO)

As a sad reminder to fans of her incredible talent, a music video was released this week for the first Amy Winehouse posthumous single.



Winehouse recorded the cover of 1963 Ruby and the Romantics song “Our Day Will Come” in 2002, according to Jezebel’s Margaret Hartmann, which is being released as part of her “Lioness: Hidden Treasures” album next month.

The touching tribute video is made up of past video clips, performances, home video and snapshots.

Watch below.

(via Jezebel)

