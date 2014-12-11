Here's The Music Australians Listened To Most In 2014

Photo: Youtube Sceenshot.

2014 was a particularly big year for Australian music and Rdio, a global music streaming service, has pulled together a list of the most listened to songs in Australia this year.

Ed Sheeran’s “x” topped the charts at number one on the Australian album chart, while Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” was the most-streamed song.

Here are the top 10s in both categories.

Top Australian Tracks:

1. ‘Happy’ – Pharrell Williams



2. ‘Chandelier’ – Sia



3. ‘Stolen Dance’ – Milky Chance



4. ‘Rather Be’ – Clean Bandit feat. Jess Glynne



5. ‘Problem’ – Ariana Grande



6. ‘Free’ – Rudimental



7. ‘Am I Wrong’ – Nico & Vince



8. ‘Addicted To You’ – Avicii



9. ‘Trumpets’ – Jason Derulo



10. ‘High’ – Peking Duk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4W3vBYglJg

Top Australian Albums

1. ‘x’ – Ed Sheeran

2. ‘100 Hot Songs Of Today’ – Various Artists

3. ‘Built On Glass’ – Chet Faker

4. ‘In The Lonely Hour’ – Sam Smith

5. ‘The New Classic’ – Iggy Azalea

6. ‘G I R L’ – Pharrell Williams

7. ‘MKTO’ – MKTO

8. ‘5 Seconds Of Summer’ – 5 Seconds Of Summer

9. ‘1000 Forms Of Fear’ – Sia

10. ‘This Is All Yours’ – alt J

