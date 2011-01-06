Here Are The Mug Shots Of Cleveland's New "Golden Voiced" Homeless Announcer

Photo: The Smoking Gun

Ted Williams, the homeless announcer who has been given job offers by the Cleveland Cavaliers and NFL Films, has not been shy about the drug and alcohol problems that left him on the street.But it also didn’t take long for The Smoking Gun to dig up his rap sheet, including trespassing charges from just last summer.



A Columbus, OH, businessman is a little peeved at all the attention being lavished on Williams, since he knows the honey voiced DJ as an “ongoing problem” who annoys customers, curses at employees, and steals from cars in the parking lot of a nearby Lowe’s.

“He’s basically been a thief for the past two years,” the unidentified man said.

