Here's The Most Surprising Way Your IPhone Is Going To Look Totally Different With IOS 7

When Apple announced iOS 7, its new software, a lot of people focused on the new icons, the thinner fonts, and other clear changes.

But, when you start using iOS 7, there’s one thing that’s going to jump out that no one is talking about. Your wallpaper is suddenly much more important. It influences the entire look of the phone.

To illustrate how important wallpaper is on iOS 7, we’ve put together a few comparisons.

With a grass background, the whole phone has a green look to it:

With a black background, the phone has a black and grey look to it:

Business Insider

With a sunset background, colours are different:

