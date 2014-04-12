Here's A Way To See What's 'Trending' On TV Right Now

Here’s a pretty neat feature of Verizon’s FiOS app for the iPhone — You can see what’s trending on FiOS.

It seems like this is a snapshot of the most popular networks/shows on Verizon’s FiOS service. I live in northern New Jersey, and it seems like this is probably for my region.

This reminds us of the Internet, where traffic is easily measured. It’s not too hard to get an idea about which webpages are popular. It only makes sense that Verizon can measure the same for TV shows.

We asked Verizon for an in-depth explanation of what this really means, and it said it would get back to us.

Until then, here’s a look at what’s been popular today at different times of the day:

