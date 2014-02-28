Here's The Most-Listened-To Artist In Every State

Music data cruncher The Echo Nest’s Paul Lamere is out with a new map showing the most-listened-to artist in every state.

It’s pretty straightforward: Using data from The Echo Nest’s vast client base, Lamere tallied up the groups that get the most streams from listeners who shared their zipcodes in their profiles.

Earlier this week, Lamere published a map showing the most popular band by relative number of streams.

The headline on our write-up of that data, “Here’s Every State’s Favourite Band,” generated some debate.

We would ask this: What is your state’s favourite beer?

If you live in Pennsylvania, you’d say Yuengling. If you live in Texas, you’d say Shiner Bock or Lone Star. In Oregon, you’d say your friend’s beer.

That’s what this map shows — scraping out the raw total of streams, which band gets listened to an extraordinary number of times?

The data set showing the most popular band in each state, measured by overall (as opposed to relative) streams, looks different.

And if we’re being honest, much more boring.

