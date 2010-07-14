Here's The Most Important Question To Ask Before You Hire A Consultant

Photo: Marcin Wichary via Flickr

When you’re hiring a consultant, it’s easy to be blinded by the sparkling portfolios and weighty reputations of many big-name firms.But, according to Tim Berry, founder of Palo Alto Software, you should be sure to ask one question before you agree to anything.



“Who is actually going to be doing the work?“

From his blog:

Yes, you’d think that would all be obvious. But the bigger and more successful the consulting company, the less likely that the actual work will be done by the people you talk to. For example, with most of the top 10 consulting firms the partners sell the jobs (they call them engagements) and the associates – relatively recent hires – do the work.

