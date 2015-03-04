A tour of the most expensive Airbnb listing in San Francisco

There are nearly 5,000 Airbnb listings in San Francisco, but some are nicer than others.
The most expensive listing we’ve seen is a Pacific Heights mansion called Travive.
The chateau-style home, which has 10 bedrooms and can accommodate over 16 people, goes for $US7,010 a night.
And that gets you quite a lot.
When you come in the front door, you're greeted by an enormous winding staircase, a chandelier, and a piano for entertainment.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.