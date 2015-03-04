A tour of the most expensive Airbnb listing in San Francisco

There are nearly 5,000 Airbnb listings in San Francisco, but some are nicer than others.

The most expensive listing we’ve seen is a Pacific Heights mansion called Travive.

The chateau-style home, which has 10 bedrooms and can accommodate over 16 people, goes for $US7,010 a night.

And that gets you quite a lot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.