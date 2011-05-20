Here's The Moment LinkedIn Became A Publicly-Traded Company

Photo: LinkedIn via Flickr
Today, LinkedIn became a publicly-traded company.That means Reid Hoffman and other LinkedIn executives spent the morning on the NYSE trading floor ringing the opening bell.
We got a hold of some of the photos from LinkedIn’s PR people.
Inside, he meets with fellow LinkedIners Ellen Levy (right), CFO Steven Sordello (behind) and founder Reid Hoffman.
