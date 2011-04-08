Here's The Memo Telling ALL Google Employees Their 2011 Pay Depends On Google Sucking Less At Social

Last Friday, new Google CEO Larry Page announced that all Google employees will have their 2011 bonuses either go up or go down as much as 25% depending on how well Google “perform[s] against our strategy to integrate relationships, sharing and indentity across our products.”



“We all have a stake in the success of this effort and this multiplier is designed to reflect that.”

Boy is Google worried about Facebook.

We published this news earlier. Click here to read the full story.

Now here’s a screenshot of a FAQ for Google employees about the “social” bonus:

