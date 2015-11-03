FAIRYTALE: Michelle Payne rides Prince of Penzance at 100-1 odds to win the $6.2 million Melbourne Cup

A famous finish as Prince of Penzance ridden by Michelle Payne crosses the line in the 2015 Melbourne Cup. Photo: Getty

Prince of Penzance, ridden by Michelle Payne, has won the 2015 Melbourne Cup.

In what will go down as not just one of the greatest upsets the race has seen but one of the most memorable results in the storied history of the $6.2 million race, Prince of Penzance was paying $101 by Sportsbet earlier today.

It’s the first win ever by a female jockey.

Payne, 30, is the youngest of 11 children and has ridden 22 races on Prince of Penzance before today.

Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty.

“I lay in bed last night thinking about it. This is just awesome,” Payne said after the race.

“When I won on this horse here as a three-year-old, I said he felt like a Melbourne Cup horse.

“From the 1000m, everything just opened up. I got onto the back of Trip To Paris, he took me into the race.

“I was actually clipping his heels, I was going that good but I didn’t want to check him and then he just got into the straight and burst clear and it was unreal.

“My sister Margaret and I both had a feeling we would win this race,” Payne said in a trackside interview.

“It’s such a chauvinistic sport, a lot of the owners wanted to kick me off.

“Everyone else can get stuffed (who) think women aren’t good enough.”

Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty.

It’s an incredible story for Payne, the horse, and its owners, which the Herald Sun reports are “a podiatrist, a couple of engineers, an IT consultant, a solutions exp­ert and a producer”.

They kept the purchase of Prince of Penzance, nicknamed POP, secret from their wives and girlfriends when they first bought him as a yearling.

The bookies will be thrilled. At 100-1, Prince of Penzance was just the fourth horse to win at odds that long, and the first in 75 years.

Prince of Penzance finished ahead of Max Dynamite and Criterion.

Payne’s brother Stevie, who has Down Syndrome, drew the barrier place for Prince of Penzance. He had hoped for spot 1, and got it:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.