Here's The Massive Difference In Unemployment Between People Who Do And Don't Have A College Degree

The unemployment rate is generally dropping for everyone.



But just a reminder, there’s still a huge difference in unemployment between those who have college degrees, and those who don’t. Given all the talk these days about the value of a college degree, and whether it’s all really worth it, this is a useful chart to see.

People without college is the red line. Those with a bachelor’s degree is the blue line.

FRED

