MAPS: Where The Sydney And Brisbane Terror Raids Were Carried Out

Suburbs of Sydney and Brisbane were targeted in Australia’s largest ever counter-terrorism operation today.

The Sydney suburbs of Beecroft, Bellavista, Guildford, Merrylands, Northmead, Wentworthville, Marsfield, Westmead, Castle Hill, Revesby, Bass Hill and Regents Park were the focus of targeted raids by Australian Federal Police, NSW Police and ASIO officials.

Three search warrants were also carried out by 70 police offers in Brisbane’s south – in the suburbs of Upper Mount Gravatt East, Logan, and Underwood.

Police in Sydney arrested Omarjan Azari, 22, during the operation and charged him with “conspiracy to commit acts in preparation for a terrorist act.”

Here are the maps of the targeted sites.

Sydney suburbs involved in the anti-terror raids.

Brisbane suburbs involved in the anti-terror raids.

