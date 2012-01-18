Here's The Man Leading Apple's Textbook Push

Photo: Twitter profile

The man leading Apple’s expected push into textbooks is Roger Rosner, the head of Apple’s iWork group.He’s not a very familiar name.



The Wall Street Journal, which reported the news earlier this afternoon, says that Rosner showed up on stage at the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference last year to demonstrate iCloud.

But he isn’t one of the big names who shows up on stage at every Apple event like Scott Forstall or Eddy Cue, and he didn’t even make our list of secret Apple execs you’ve never heard of.

Rosner and Cue are expected on stage in New York on Thursday to announce the new push.

The announcement is expected to include tools that developers can use to create new textbooks, rather than for reading existing ones.

Don’t miss: Why Apple Will Have A Hard Time Revolutionizing The Textbook Business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.