Here's The Maid's Full Physical Description Of How DSK Allegedly Attacked Her

Prosecutors are furious over the ABC News clip below, as well as Nafissatou Diallo‘s interview with Newsweek in which she describes the alleged attack by Dominique Strauss-Kahn in the Sofitel hotel room.



At the very least, prosecutors, “who have assiduously guarded Diallo’s identity and location for two months, would have urged her not to publicly preview the evidence that could come up at trial, sources” told the New York Post. Diallo wants to fight back against accusations that have damaged her credibility.

In the Nightline video below, Diallo describes in physical detail how the former IMF chief allegedly assaulted her, showing ABC reporter Robin Roberts how she was forced to the ground; how DSK allegedly held her head; and her awkward position as she says she found herself against the wall and forced to kneel to the ground.



