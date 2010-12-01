Here's The Magic Number That Could Make Spain's Economy Go Boom

Barclays Capital are out with a new report detailing the horror that is the eurozone’s current situation.
And while a lot of the content we’ve seen elsewhere, there was a particular point we found interesting.
From Barclays Capital (emphasis ours):
On our estimates, public debt would likely become explosive only if interest rates would rise to 7% and would stay at those levels or above thereafter.
Right now, interest rates on Spanish 10-year sovereign debt are near 5.5%.
