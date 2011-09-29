Here's Everything You Need To Know About All The Occupy Wall Street Protests Springing Up Around The Country

Wall Street protestors open gifts around noon today.

The newest thing going on with the Occupy Wall Street protest is that it’s spreading way beyond Wall Street.Groups like the Teamsters Union have declared their support, but the most interesting thing is how other cities are starting their own Occupy Wall Street branches.



In Boston:

This protest has even impressed The Guardian. Over 200 people gathered in Boston Common, the centre of the city, to plan how they would begin their take of New York’s protest in earnest. Marissa Egerstrom, one of the organising forces behind Occupy Boston gave a speech saying:

“Tonight we begin to show the world how to live in freedom and peace. Right here, right now, a new life is starting.”

The demonstrators crafted out a plan to continue their protest, laying out locations and times for more action.

In Chicago:

Protestors have made camp around The Federal Reserve, Willis Tower, and in Millennium Park. According to Progress Illinois, they’re getting attention from security around the Federal Reserve. The protestors wrote about it, and you can read the full statement on their blog here:

The Fed is trying to force us off the sidewalk. Contact the ACLU, zoning commissions, lawyers, or anyone else that can help. This is public property don’t let them take it from us. Stand strong Chicago.

Chicago zoning officials have informed the protestors that they are allowed to stay where they are, and told them to call 311 if they’re having issues. There are around 50 people there during the day, and over a dozen camping out at night. You can follow them on Twitter @occupychicago.

In Lexington, Kentucky:

The Hillbilly Report has an invitation to the protests posted on its site. They’re slighted to begin tomorrow in front of a JP Morgan Chase building.

We are union members, students, teachers, veterans, families, the unemployed and underemployed. We are all races, sexes and creeds. We are the young and the old. We are the majority! We are the 99 per cent. And we will no longer be silent.

In Los Angeles:

From IndyMedia: Last Saturday, Los Angeles’ Occupy Wall Street supporters held a meeting in City Hall and then had a march with about 70 people. Here’s what they were chanting:

Abajo con nos bancos, arriba con el pueblo. (Down with the banks, up with the people)

Banks got bailed out, we got sold out.

You are the 99%. Walk with us.

You can follow them on Twitter @occupyla. They also have their own live stream and website set up.

In San Diego:

According to OB Rag, these protests will begin on October 7th in Sand Diego’s Gaslamp District at 4:30 PM. So even if Wall Street NYC is cleared out by then, this whole ordeal won’t be entirely over. Yesterday, the would-be protestors had a meeting for anyone interested in joining the protest. You can read the their full statement here if you want more than this snippet:

Since San Diego is one of many hubs of military activity in our country, we will stand in solidarity with the American troops, who are pawns of the system, and a part of the 99% of the American people, manipulated by Wall Street and the 1%. A very large number of veterans in San Diego, and around the country, remain unemployed after returning from service in current wars, and they are encouraged to join our occupation demonstration.

As you can see, this “we are the 99%” lingo is becoming an important part of the protests. Here in NYC, people all over the country are sending gifts to the protestors, signing them (or writing in their notes of support) “we are part of the 99%.” You can check out the live feed yourself here.

When we checked in with the downtown demonstrators around midday today, they were reading letters of support and opening gifts of supplies like adult wipes, vitamins, tobacco (complete with papers and a rolling machine) and ponchos.

Often in their letters, supporters say that they’re coming to NYC over the weekend (or in a week) to join the protests. One letter from activists in Upstate NY promised to join next week and also included a request: “Once the revolution is over, please quit smoking.”

We also noticed that Univision is there filming.

