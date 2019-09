Grey Poupon made a big bet on the Oscars last night: It got ad agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky to air the “lost” footage from the end of its classic 1980s ad, which shows what happened after the two posh English men in Rolls Royces share the mustard.



