Here's The Longest, Most Complicated Coffee Order An Original Starbucks' Barista Has Ever Gotten

A barista at the original Starbucks in Seattle has taken to Reddit to hold an open house about what it’s like to work at the store.Among the questions he got:



What’s the longest, most complicated order you’ve ever received?

Here’s the answer:

“Shoot, in one drink?

Well, the dumbest was a trenta (barf) iced coffee with 4 add shots 16 count ’em 16 pumps of white mocha (6 in a venti usually) 6 pumps of vanilla, and then she bitched that we don’t have trenta dome lids because she wants whipped cream.

“So we put whip in it anyway with a flat lid. But she freaks out that I have to charge her for all of the modifiers when it’s just a trenta coffee refill that would be $.55 and tells me shes trying to lose weight. I’m thinking “BITCH YOU ON THE WRONG TRAIN”, but I had to deal with her respectfully.”

