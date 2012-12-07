Here's The List Of Businesses Whose Press Releases Are Now Banned From PRWeb

After accidentally distributing a bogus press release touting a fake acquisition by Google, PRWeb has banned seven types of business from using its statement distribution service.



Companies trading in penny stocks and male enhancement products are now banned, for instance.

A spokesperson for Vocus, PRWeb’s owner, says they’ve “already removed upwards of 3,000 press releases; more may follow.”

Here’s the list of newly banned businesses:



Payday or Short Term Loans: PRWeb does not publish releases that promote or link to payday or short term loan services.

Online Pharmaceuticals: PRWeb does not accept releases that promote sexual enhancement drugs or supplements, or online pharmacies that do not require a prescription.

Work from home: PRWeb does not accept releases that promote work from home programs.

Penny stocks: PRWeb does not accept releases that promote penny stock picks, newsletters, alerts, recommendations, advice or reviews. OTC and Pink Sheet companies may still promote their own news.

Electronic cigarettes: PRWeb does not accept releases that promote the sale or use of electronic cigarettes.

Green coffee beans: PRWeb does not accept releases that promote the sale or use of green coffee bean extract or supplements.

Raspberry ketone: PRWeb does not accept releases that promote the sale or use of raspberry ketone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.