Here's The Lineup Of B-List Celebrities & Athletes Set To Compete On The New 'Dancing With The Stars'

The new cast for season 16 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was revealed Tuesday morning on “Good Morning America.” See who made the cut:
- Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman
- Baltimore Ravens playerJacoby Jones
- Singers Kellie Pickler and Wynonna Judd
- “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump
- Boxer Victor Ortiz
- Actor Andy Dick
- Actor/Comedian D.L Hughley
- Teen actress and singer Zendaya Coleman
- Soap star Ingo Rademacher
- Former Olympian Dorothy Hamill
Now here’s which professional dancers they’ll be paired with:
Women:
Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and Mark Ballas
Country singer Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough
Country legend Wynonna Judd and Tony Dovolani
Disney Channel star Zendaya Coleman and Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Olympic figure skater Dorothy Hamill and Tristan MacManus
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules” star Lisa Vanderpump and new pro Gleb Savchenko
Men:
Boxer Victor Ortiz and new pro Lindsay Arnold
Actor/Comedian D.L Hughley and Cheryl Burke
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones and Karina Smirnoff
Comedian Andy Dick and former troupe member Sharna Burgess
Actor Ingo Rademacher and Kym Johnson
Now who do you think will take home this year’s disco ball trophy?
