Here's The Lineup Of B-List Celebrities & Athletes Set To Compete On The New 'Dancing With The Stars'

Aly Raisman will be competing on season 16.

Photo: @Aly_Raisman

The new cast for season 16 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was revealed Tuesday morning on “Good Morning America.” See who made the cut:



Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman

Baltimore Ravens playerJacoby Jones

Singers Kellie Pickler and Wynonna Judd

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump

Boxer Victor Ortiz

Actor Andy Dick

Actor/Comedian D.L Hughley

Teen actress and singer Zendaya Coleman

Soap star Ingo Rademacher

Former Olympian Dorothy Hamill

Now here’s which professional dancers they’ll be paired with:

Women:

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and Mark Ballas

Country singer Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough

Country legend Wynonna Judd and Tony Dovolani

Disney Channel star Zendaya Coleman and Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Olympic figure skater Dorothy Hamill and Tristan MacManus

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules” star Lisa Vanderpump and new pro Gleb Savchenko

Men:

Boxer Victor Ortiz and new pro Lindsay Arnold

Actor/Comedian D.L Hughley and Cheryl Burke

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones and Karina Smirnoff

Comedian Andy Dick and former troupe member Sharna Burgess

Actor Ingo Rademacher and Kym Johnson

Now who do you think will take home this year’s disco ball trophy?

