Read The Letter That The Mayor Of Boston Sent To Chick-Fil-A

Boston Mayor Thomas Menino spoke out against Chick-fil-A, promising not to let the chicken chain enter the city, after the company’s president and COO Dan Cathy made anti-gay marriage comments.



Now, he has sent a strongly worded letter to Chick-fil-A.

“I was angry to learn on the hells of your prejudiced statements about your search for a site to locate in Boston,” he writes. “There is no place for discrimination on Boston’s Freedom Trail and no place for your company alongside it.”

Here’s the full letter, from GrubStreet:

Photo: imgur

