Here's The Letter PETA Sent To A Colorado Sheriff Saying The World Would Be Less Violent If James Holmes Was A Vegetarian

This is certainly a new twist to the case.



People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has sent a letter to Arapahoe County, Colo. Sheriff Grayson Robinson encouraging him to mandate an all-vegetable diet for James Holmes, the man accused of opening fire on a crowded movie theatre during “The Dark Knight Rises” midnight premiere.

“There are many forms of random, senseless violence that we can do nothing about—but each of us can help stop the routine slaughter of animals simply by not eating them,” PETA President Ingrid E. Newkirk said in a news release. “PETA is asking Sheriff Robinson to lead the way by placing James Holmes on a humane and cost-effective vegetarian diet, which will save lives and public funds.”

Here’s the full letter PETA sent to Robinson:

Photo: PETA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.