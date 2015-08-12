Here's the letter from the families of MH370 after the Reunion Island discoveries

The families of the passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 issued a statement this week in response to the debris found off the coast of Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

A piece of wing known as a flaperon has been identified as a part of a Boeing 777, the same make as the missing aircraft, but authorities are still examining it to determine if it belongs to the Malaysia Airlines aircraft. Read more about that here.

The letter raises concerns as to whether conclusions from the ongoing investigations will be produced within two years of the disaster, before the statute of limitations to take legal action as outlined in the Montreal Convention, the treaty outlining compensation for victims of air disasters, has elapsed.

“We want the world to know that we are not living in denial. We are prepared for all eventualities,” it reads. “However we are not prepared to give up on our loved ones.”

Here’s the letter published on the MH370 Families Facebook page in full.

