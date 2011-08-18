Details From The Leaked Rape Report That DSK's Lawyers Are Freaking Out About

Photo: AP

On Tuesday the French paper L’Express published an article that lists some of the contents of the “rape report” prepared by police and hospital examiners after Dominique Strauss-Kahn allegedly raped her.DSK’s lawyers are incensed that the report is now public because it only tells the maid’s side of the story.



Here are the report’s details as revealed by L’Express:

The patient was “alert, able to move alone [when she arrived]. Her skin is warm and dry.”

“She is a housekeeper at the Sofitel has been sexually assaulted by the occupant of a room and she also complained of pain in her left shoulder.”

“He pushed me down and pushed his penis in my mouth,” she said in the ambulance.

The doctor reports “Confusion, muscle pain, tension.”

The patient says,”He pushed me down and I pushed his penis in my mouth.” She suffers from left shoulder, but, she says, much less than earlier in the afternoon.

A CT scan reveals rupture of a shoulder ligament.

“In tears. She recounts the incident in a narrative mode. She stops, pauses, describing the act of fellatio.”

The last page of the medical report includes a diagram of the vaginal area of ​​the victim, a standard for forms of this type. The lower part of the vagina of the patient, the “finger post” is shaded in pencil to mark the site of trauma. Right on the page, the practitioner has entered in red pen “on the red range.” It also specifies the location, “Between “5 and 7 o’clock,” as on the face of a clock. The rest of the sheet is occupied by a “checklist” of the vaginal area of ​​Nafissatou Diallo, required for all rape victims. Single line devoted to the “finger post” has a comment: “Trauma” (trauma).

The report concludes: “Diagnosis: aggression. Cause of injury: assault. Rape.”

“The medical records are pretty powerful,” says her lawyer. “Forensics don’t lie. That’s the bottom line.”

In response to DSK’s team’s outrage, her lawyer is quick to point out that we haven’t heard DSK’s side. But obviously we haven’t. He’s a respected public official, and it would be strange and career-damaging if he explained how he interpreted the sex.

Reports have suggested that the sex was consensual and that the “rape” evident in the forensics report is simply because his loving style is rough and aggressive. Already that kind of talk is too sexy and awkward for a public official to engage in.

