Here's The Latest On Elizabeth Warren And The Consumer Financial Protection Agency

In addition to the news that the ratings agencies are refusing to put their ratings in the Ford prospectus — thus scuttling a bond deal — the other talk regarding FinReg involves Elizabeth Warren and the question of whether or not she’ll be named to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Agency.



The CFPA is kind of her brainchild, and if she’s passed over, many on the left will regard it to be quite the scandal.

Word is that Tim Geithner is against her — possibly because her war on fees would seriously impact the banks’ ability to rebound — and he’s said nothing yet to counteract that rumour. In fact, the latest is that he’s mum on the question, not officially accepting or denying the charge.

Meanwhile, Meghan McArdle is writing a long, two-part post on Warren’s career as a scholar and Harvard. McArdle takes a dim view of her research.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.