Here's the latest list of books Bill Gates recommends for summer reading

Bill Gates says he likes to put some time away every US summer for a little extra reading.
If you’re interested, he’s released his list of books he recommends if you’re stuck for something to read.
Here’s the quick view:
- On Immunity: An Inoculation, by Eula Bliss
- Should We Eat Meat?, by Vaclav Smil
- How To Lie With Statistics, by Darrell Huff
- What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, by Randall Munroe
- Hyperbole and a Half, by Allie Brosh
- The Magic of Reality, by Richard Dawkins
And here’s why Gates thinks you should read them:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.