Here's the latest list of books Bill Gates recommends for summer reading

Bill Gates has time to read. Picture: Getty Images

Bill Gates says he likes to put some time away every US summer for a little extra reading.

If you’re interested, he’s released his list of books he recommends if you’re stuck for something to read.

Here’s the quick view:

On Immunity: An Inoculation , by Eula Bliss

, by Eula Bliss Should We Eat Meat? , by Vaclav Smil

, by Vaclav Smil How To Lie With Statistics , by Darrell Huff

, by Darrell Huff What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions , by Randall Munroe

, by Randall Munroe Hyperbole and a Half , by Allie Brosh

, by Allie Brosh The Magic of Reality, by Richard Dawkins

And here’s why Gates thinks you should read them:



