Here's the latest list of books Bill Gates recommends for summer reading

Peter Farquhar
Bill Gates has time to read. Picture: Getty Images

Bill Gates says he likes to put some time away every US summer for a little extra reading.

If you’re interested, he’s released his list of books he recommends if you’re stuck for something to read.

Here’s the quick view:

  • On Immunity: An Inoculation, by Eula Bliss
  • Should We Eat Meat?, by Vaclav Smil
  • How To Lie With Statistics, by Darrell Huff
  • What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, by Randall Munroe
  • Hyperbole and a Half, by Allie Brosh
  • The Magic of Reality, by Richard Dawkins

And here’s why Gates thinks you should read them:

