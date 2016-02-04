The unknown Aussie actress making history for Carl's Jr

Carl’s Jr. is expanding like crazy in Australia, with plans to open 300 restaurants in the next 10 years.

And as a part of that expansion, it needs a requisite Carl’s Jr. girl — or a girl in a bikini.

And that woman, according to The Daily Mail, is unknown actress Gemie Howe.

Three weeks ago, she shared the news on her Instagram account with the photo below.





“So proud an [sic] blessed to join the Carls Jr family :))) an be the first Carls Jr girl in Australia ITS GUNNA GET MESSY!!” She wrote.

Unsurprisingly, she doesn’t actually chow down on Carl’s Jr. burgers regularly.

“I was also really excited to find out that they have the chicken salad option,” she said to News.com.au. “I’m a big fan of chicken and I eat a lot of salads. Keeping fit and healthy is a priority.”



According to News.com.au, the 25-year-old Howe is a graduate of the Actors College of Television and Theatre in Sydney, and she was picked by Carl’s Jr. franchisee Lindsey Brennan to star in the campaign.

Before this big break, the Australian news site notes that she worked as a promotional model, or ‘grid girl,’ for V8 supercars.





Carl’s Jr. is known for its sexy ads. Last year, Charlotte McKinney made waves after her ad went viral.

Many big-name models have appeared in ads for the fast food chain, such as Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio.

Here’s the racy ad that could potentially launch Howe’s career.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.