Here's The Labor Party's Front Bench Under Bill Shorten, And It's Missing Some Big Names

Bill Shorten has vowed to put an end to in-fighting with today’s announcement of a new shadow ministry.
At a press conference earlier this afternoon, Shorten named the 28 politicians who will sit on Labor’s front bench, as well as naming former health minister Tanya Plibersek deputy leader of the party.
Top Labor MPs including Ed Husic and Bob Carr did not make it onto the list. The Australian reports that former foreign minister Carr did not nominate for a position and is likely to retire.
Kate Lundy, Stephen Jones, Warren Snowden and former deputy Senate leader Jacinta Collins were also left off the list.
Shorten’s list of Labor leaders and shadow ministers follows. Ministerial portfolios will be announced on Friday.
Leader – Bill Shorten
Deputy leader – Tanya Plibersek
Leader in the Senate – Penny Wong
Deputy leader in the Senate – Stephen Conroy
Anthony Albanese
Sharon Bird
Chris Bowen
Tony Burke
Mark Butler
Kim Carr
Doug Cameron
Jason Clare
Julie Collins
Mark Dreyfus
Kate Ellis
Don Farrell
David Feeney
Joel Fitzgibbon
Gary Gray
Catherine King
Andrew Leigh
Jenny Macklin
Richard Marles
Jan McLucas
Claire Moore
Shayne Neumann
Brendan O’Connor
Melissa Parke
Bernie Ripoll
Michelle Rowland
