Here's The Labor Party's Front Bench Under Bill Shorten, And It's Missing Some Big Names

Bill Shorten has vowed to put an end to in-fighting with today’s announcement of a new shadow ministry.

At a press conference earlier this afternoon, Shorten named the 28 politicians who will sit on Labor’s front bench, as well as naming former health minister Tanya Plibersek deputy leader of the party.

Top Labor MPs including Ed Husic and Bob Carr did not make it onto the list. The Australian reports that former foreign minister Carr did not nominate for a position and is likely to retire.

Kate Lundy, Stephen Jones, Warren Snowden and former deputy Senate leader Jacinta Collins were also left off the list.

Shorten’s list of Labor leaders and shadow ministers follows. Ministerial portfolios will be announced on Friday.

Leader – Bill Shorten

Deputy leader – Tanya Plibersek

Leader in the Senate – Penny Wong

Deputy leader in the Senate – Stephen Conroy

Anthony Albanese

Sharon Bird

Chris Bowen

Tony Burke

Mark Butler

Kim Carr

Doug Cameron

Jason Clare

Julie Collins

Mark Dreyfus

Kate Ellis

Don Farrell

David Feeney

Joel Fitzgibbon

Gary Gray

Catherine King

Andrew Leigh

Jenny Macklin

Richard Marles

Jan McLucas

Claire Moore

Shayne Neumann

Brendan O’Connor

Melissa Parke

Bernie Ripoll

Michelle Rowland

