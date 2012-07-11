Here's The Help Wanted Ad Richard Branson Posted For An Engineer To Send Him To Space

Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson’s real-life privatized space travel endeavour, is looking for a “Chief Engineer for Space Systems Development.“The job description reads, “Lead the team in developing an overall system architecture that will meet the company’s goals for reliable low cost access to space.” No biggie.



You can read more about the job, which requires a minimum of 15 years of related experience, here. No pay is listed. (Our guess is compensation in space diamonds).

This listing pops up on the Virgin careers site. (Virgin is also looking for an accountant in Pasadena!)

Branson announced this morning that he and his children will be on board the first space flight. In May, Ashton Kutcher was the 500th person to buy a $200,000 ticket for the two-hour trip to space. There are currently 529 people who have made a deposit, including reports of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Tom Hanks, and Katy Perry. Branson comped Stephen Hawking’s ticket.

Virgin Galactic’s bookings site, which looks surprisingly low-tech, allows us normals to start booking our flights, too. “This is your first step to becoming an astronaut!”

