Here's The Jesse James Interview That Helped Give ABC's 'Nightline' It's Best Ratings In 5 Years

ABC’s “Nightline” had its best ratings since 2005 last night (TVNewser has the stats), attracting 6.82 million viewers at 11:35 p.m.



That’s thanks to its exclusive interview with Jesse James, during which the heavily tattooed philandering motorcyclist broke down and apologized for the affair that ruined his marriage with Sandra Bullock.

He also talked about sex addiction, anger problems and being abused as a child. Good times!

Here’s the clip:

