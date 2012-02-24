Here's The Jeremy Lin Rap Song Nobody Was Waiting For

Well, you knew somebody was eventually going to make a song about Jeremy Lin, but you might be surprised to hear that the first one we found was actually a rap song by somebody called Mega Ran. And it isn’t the worst song we ever heard.



But even more impressive is that this song was uploaded to YouTube on February 8. That was just four days after Lin’s first big game with the Knicks and just two days after his first start.

Here is the song…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

