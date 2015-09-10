HERE'S THE IPAD MINI 4

Apple unveiled the iPad Mini 4 on Wednesday during its annual Fall event.

It starts for $US399.

The iPad Mini 3 was barely considered an update from the iPad Mini 2, as Touch ID and a gold colour options were the only new features.

Prior to the event, we heard that the iPad Mini 4 could essentially be a miniaturized iPad Air 2. Some rumours claimed that it would be as thin as the iPad Air 2, and that it would sport similarly powerful interior hardware, too.

Since it would have more powerful hardware, it was also rumoured that the iPad Mini 4 would be able to run the Split View feature in iOS 9.

