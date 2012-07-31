Here's The Insane synchronised Dive That Won Team USA Its First Ever Medal In the Men's 10-Meter Platform Event

Americans Nick McCrory and David Boudia won the bronze medal this morning in the 10-meter synchronised diving event, becoming the first American men’s team to medal in Olympic history.



The competition was fiercely contested throughout, but Team USA pulled away from the pack with its fourth dive (of six). McCrory and Boudia nailed a forward 4.5 somersault while Great Britain and Germany faltered, vaulting the Americans into the medals.

