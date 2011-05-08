Here's The INCREDIBLE Office Of The Bloomberg Media Empire's Hidden Gem

Matt Winkler — editor-in-chief of Bloomberg’s massive editorial operations — has an ace up his sleeve: Bloomberg Markets.



Led by editor Ron Henkoff, the monthly publication produces some of the best financial investigative journalism on the planet. The magazine uses a crack staff of full-time editorial employees as well as picking and choosing from Bloomberg News’ staff of 1,600 print journalists.

This year, the book is up for a National Magazine Award for General Excellence and a story it ran is a Pultizer Prize finalist.

But better question: What does the office look like?

In short, amazing. It is located in the massive (and massively cool) Bloomberg Tower on Lexington Ave, and we stopped by earlier this week for a tour.

Due to the confidential nature of the Bloomberg Terminals, we were limited in the types of pictures we could take. But the good folks in charge of Bloomberg HQ security did allow us to shoot some images of the editors and staffers working, as well as the conference rooms and great view from the tower.

Missing, unfortunately, was the plethora of free snacks available at one of the many cafeterias in the building.

(Image of the building from here.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.