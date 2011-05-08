Here's The INCREDIBLE Office Of The Bloomberg Media Empire's Hidden Gem

Matt Winkler — editor-in-chief of Bloomberg’s massive editorial operations — has an ace up his sleeve: Bloomberg Markets.
Led by editor Ron Henkoff, the monthly publication produces some of the best financial investigative journalism on the planet. The magazine uses a crack staff of full-time editorial employees as well as picking and choosing from Bloomberg News’ staff of 1,600 print journalists.
This year, the book is up for a National Magazine Award for General Excellence and a story it ran is a Pultizer Prize finalist.
But better question: What does the office look like?
In short, amazing. It is located in the massive (and massively cool) Bloomberg Tower on Lexington Ave, and we stopped by earlier this week for a tour.
Due to the confidential nature of the Bloomberg Terminals, we were limited in the types of pictures we could take. But the good folks in charge of Bloomberg HQ security did allow us to shoot some images of the editors and staffers working, as well as the conference rooms and great view from the tower.
Missing, unfortunately, was the plethora of free snacks available at one of the many cafeterias in the building.
There was never a time when a hustling pedestrian was not in the picture.
Fun fact: Because of Bloomberg's insistence on transparency -- both literally and figuratively -- Henkoff had to get special permission to put up the opaque wall instead of a glass one.
'Even though there is all kinds of technology these days, nobody has figured out a better way to visualise a magazine than to pin it on a wall,' he says.
Most are for its investigative reporting efforts.
Security wouldn't let us shoot the multiple cafeterias, but there are plenty... and everything is free. These sodas were stashed near the Bloomberg Markets editorial desks. They offered us one. We declined.
Tija came over from ESPN the Magazine. He's the publication's first CD.
He gave us an amazing tutorial of the Bloomberg Terminal.
Manhattan sprawling before the Masters of the Universe.
