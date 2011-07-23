Here's The Outrageous DSK Hot Dog Ad That People Are Going Crazy About In France

An American restaurant in France just added a new item to their menu and everyone’s talking about the advertising they’re using to draw attention to it.



To promote the “Double Sausage Kosher” aka the “DSK” hot dog, the diner posted out controversial fliers depicting what looks like the hotel chambermaid suggestively about to enjoy the extra large frankfurter. They also made a video, and put everything on a website.

Click here to see the website, video and poster that Rotz Delicatesan is using to promote “Le Hot Dog Original DSK.”

FWIW, we think this is pretty tasteless. The Greek potato chip company’s spin on the affair was better.

