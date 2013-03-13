Here's The Huge Tax Cut That Rich People Will Get Under Paul Ryan's Budget

Photo: eschipul at www.flickr.com

As part of Paul Ryan’s plan, the top tax rate would be substantially reduced.Currently the highest tax bracket is 39.6%.



These bullet points are from Paul Ryan’s plan:

Simplify the tax code to make it fairer to American families and businesses.

Reduce the amount of time and resources necessary to comply with tax laws.

Substantially lower tax rates for individuals, with a goal of achieving a top individual rate of 25 per cent.

Consolidate the current seven individual-income-tax brackets into two brackets with a first bracket of 10 per cent.

Repeal the Alternative Minimum Tax.

Reduce the corporate tax rate to 25 per cent.

Transition the tax code to a more competitive system of international taxation.

For more from the plan, see here >

