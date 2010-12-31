Here's The Hottest Travel Innovation Of 2010

Frank Gruber



It’s that time of the year again, the time when the year just plain ends.

Alas, we can’t just let 2010 go that easily, especially since travellers spent it both up in the air and up in arms over a crazy range of topics, encompassing everything from nudie scans to tarmac delays.

Needless to say, we’re ready for 2011, but first we’re taking a brief look back at the best of 2010 with the Jaunted Travel Awards,—or as we fondly refer to them—The Jauntys.

This year, travellers were hugely spoiled with easy and affordable access to in-flight WiFi. After all, Google was giving it away for free to celebrate the holidays!

Our only wish was that the magic of internet at 35,000 feet could be extended to places like the middle of the ocean or above the North Pole. Thankfully, Lufthansa knew what we wanted when they delivered the year’s hottest travel innovation: long-haul in-flight WiFi.

Long-haul in-flight WiFi is up on running on several Lufthansa flights—and it’s even free through the end of January.

Nonstop flights between Frankfurt and JFK, Detroit, and Atlanta are the planes with this magical new option, but the airline hopes that all will have this capability once 2011 begins to wind to an end.

We need to mention Panasonic as well, since they are the ones providing a lot of the special wires, software, and transmitters to get Lufthansa’s FlyNet off the ground and into the air.

There’s been news kicking around that Cathay Pacific and Virgin Atlantic are looking to link their long-haul passengers with some of Panasonic’s in-flight web magic as well, but at this point they’re going to be late to the party—maybe even 2012 late.

So if you need long haul WiFi access, be sure to book a flight with Lufthansa in 2011, and enjoy this year’s hottest travel innovation.

