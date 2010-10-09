Here's The Drastic Revenue Collapse Causing The Massive Layoffs By Local Governments

Gus Lubin
chart

Photo: National League of Cities

Today’s jobs report showed state governments as the crucial economic problem.

Public sector layoffs are growing after a four-year decline in state revenue, according to annual report from the National League of Cities.

This problem will just get worse next year, as property taxes decline to reflect fallen property values.

87% of cities are Less Able to meet fiscal needs compared to last year

Source: National League Of Cities

Cities that depend on property tax suffer the most

Source: National League Of Cities

Western cities -- home to the largest property collapse -- are having the hardest time

Source: National League Of Cities

Revenues have fallen for four straight years. Austerity really kicked in this year

Source: National League Of Cities

Property tax revenues posted the largest decline this year and last

Source: National League Of Cities

Here are the details on factors influencing the budget.

Source: National League Of Cities

Here's the impact of those factors on the budget. ALMOST ALL NEGATIVE

Source: National League Of Cities

And now the austerity measures: Personnel cuts, delayed projects and cuts in services lead the barrage

Source: National League Of Cities

Forms of personnel cuts include hiring freezes, reduced expense accounts, and salary freezes -- and layoffs

Source: National League Of Cities

Now here's how they're making up revenue: NEW TAXES AND FEES

Source: National League Of Cities

Cities CANNOT run over the budget -- unlike the federal government -- but they're coming close

Source: National League Of Cities

Now meet some of the worst cities...

15 Mayors Who Must Shred The Budget To Save Their Bankrupt Cities >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.