Here's The Drastic Revenue Collapse Causing The Massive Layoffs By Local Governments

Photo: National League of Cities

Today’s jobs report showed state governments as the crucial economic problem.



Public sector layoffs are growing after a four-year decline in state revenue, according to annual report from the National League of Cities.

This problem will just get worse next year, as property taxes decline to reflect fallen property values.

