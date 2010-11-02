Here's The Hit That James Harrison Is Getting Fined For

Two weeks after threatening to quit football, because he won’t be allowed to hit anyone with his head, James Harrison is facing another fine for a late hit on Saints QB Drew Brees.



Harrison was fined $75,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Cleveland’s Mohamed Massaquoi in Week 6, one of many vicious hits that prompted the NFL to promise more suspensions and higher fines for players who deliver illegal blows.

Harrison’s hit on Brees was not to the head, so he will not be suspended, but he was penalised 15 yards during the game and will be fined by the league, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

(Video via SB Nation)



