Here's Video Of The History Making Moment When A Drone Landed On An Aircraft Carrier

Earlier today, the Navy changed the scope of drone warfare when they landed an X-47B drone on the deck of the USS George H.W. Bush.



The Navy just released the video.

Programming a computer to complete one of the toughest tasks for a trained pilot has enormous implications for a medium of warfare that has already changed armed conflict.

“Your grandchildren and great grandchildren and mine will be reading about this historic event in their history books. This is not trivial, nor is it something that came lightly,” Rear Adm. Mat Winter, the Navy’s program executive officer for unmanned aviation and strike weapons, told the Associated Press.

Take a look:

