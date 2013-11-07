Here's The Historical Floorplan Of Eddie Obeid's Mansion In Hunters Hill

A 19th century mansion that former Labor powerbroker Eddie Obeid has put up for sale is listed by the Hunters Hill Trust as a heritage item.
“Passy House” was built in the 1850s for the French consul. The Trust’s historical floorplan of the mansion shows that it had a billiard room, wine cellar, music room, cloak room and two upstairs bedrooms before extensive renovations were made in the 1970s.
Obeid lived in the house with his wife Judy and their nine children after the couple bought it for $3 million in 2000. The SMH reports that Passy now is up for sale for $10 million.
The Hunters Hill Trust has given Business Insider permission to republish its old floorplan of the mansion, noting that it changed in the 1970s and may have changed since:
Passy is located on 4200 square metres at 1 Passy Avenue, Hunters Hill.
(Image courtesy of The Hunters Hill Trust.)
The Hunters Hill Trust notes that Passy was renovated extensively in the 1970s and may have changed again since. According to the SMH, the Obeids were planning a $2.25 million renovation last year, including demolishing an existing pool, building a new pool further away from the house, and increasing the size of an 8-space underground carpark.
(Image courtesy of The Hunters Hill Trust.)
Of course, there's no 8-car carpark in the historical floorplan. In fact, much of the lower ground floor was unexcavated, with only a billard room, store room, wine cellar and workshop accessible from side stairs.
(Image courtesy of The Hunters Hill Trust.)
Visitors were welcomed into a grand vestibule on the ground floor, surrounded by a dining room, study, living room and music room.
(Image courtesy of The Hunters Hill Trust.)
Upstairs, there were two large bedrooms and a single bathroom.
(Image courtesy of The Hunters Hill Trust.)
Passy's main entrance faced the west; here's what the house looked like from the south.
(Image courtesy of The Hunters Hill Trust.)
