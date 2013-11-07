Here's The Historical Floorplan Of Eddie Obeid's Mansion In Hunters Hill

A 19th century mansion that former Labor powerbroker Eddie Obeid has put up for sale is listed by the Hunters Hill Trust as a heritage item.

“Passy House” was built in the 1850s for the French consul. The Trust’s historical floorplan of the mansion shows that it had a billiard room, wine cellar, music room, cloak room and two upstairs bedrooms before extensive renovations were made in the 1970s.

Obeid lived in the house with his wife Judy and their nine children after the couple bought it for $3 million in 2000. The SMH reports that Passy now is up for sale for $10 million.

The Hunters Hill Trust has given Business Insider permission to republish its old floorplan of the mansion, noting that it changed in the 1970s and may have changed since:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.