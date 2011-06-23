Here's The Hilarious Trailer For Peyton And Eli Mannings' "Football Cops"

This “trailer” emerged yesterday for the Manning Brothers’ new cop drama “Football Cops.”



Yes, it’s probably just an ad campaign for DirecTV and not an actual show, but we can dream can’t we? After all, “Machete” was originally a joke trailer at the beginning of “Grindhouse” and that eventually got made into a movie. Not a good one, but a movie nonetheless

Plus, the DirecTV website has a synopsis of three “episodes” of the show.

If the lockout continues, you never know.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

