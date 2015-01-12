Here's The Hilarious Response To A Fox News 'Terrorism Expert' Who Said Birmingham Was Populated Entirely By Muslims

Steve Emerson says sorry. Picture: Fox News

He’s already apologised, but the internet won’t let Fox News contributor Steve Emerson off that easily after he claimed the UK city of Birmingham was “totally Muslim”.

“In Britain, it’s not just no-go zones, there are actual cities like Birmingham that are totally Muslim where non-Muslims just simply don’t go in,” he said in an appearance on Judge Pirro, a show hosted by a failed Republican politician.

“Parts of London, there are actually Muslim religious police that actually beat and actually wound seriously anyone who doesn’t dress according to Muslim, religious Muslim attire.”

The backlash was swift. Tweets under the hashtag #FoxNewsFacts are still flooding in. Ironically, an alarming amount managed to perpetuate stereotypical views of Muslims while trying to mock Emerson.

But a few were worth a rerun.

Birmingham City Mosque is among the tallest and most sacred in all Islam. #FoxNewsFacts pic.twitter.com/4DPUoaz6CV — Peter Moore (@petermoore) January 11, 2015

#FoxNewsFacts In the UK, under Sharia Law, Duran Duran have been forcibly replaced by Quran Quran. — McOffmans (@Danny_McMoomins) January 11, 2015

Fox News confirm 'Boots On The Ground' in Birmingham. #foxnewsfacts pic.twitter.com/iXVLIX89aZ — Conor McNamara (@ConorMcNamaraIE) January 11, 2015

Emerson, for his part, made an impressive apology after being contacted by The Telegraph.

You may quote me on this as I will be posting this and taking out an ad in a Birmingham paper. I have clearly made a terrible error for which I am deeply sorry. My comments about Birmingham were totally in error. And I am issuing an apology and correction on my website immediately for having made this comment about the beautiful city of Birmingham. I do not intend to justify or mitigate my mistake by stating that I had relied on other sources because I should have been much more careful. There was no excuse for making this mistake and I owe an apology to every resident of Birmingham. I am not going to make any excuses. I made an inexcusable error. And I am obligated to openly acknowledge that mistake.

Steve

PS. I intend to make a donation to a Birmingham charity.

Which is about as heartfelt as you’ll ever see publicly from a politician, so the game can probably wind up now.

Ok, just one more.



In Britain the weather switches between Sunni and Shi'ite #foxnewsfacts — 가빈 (@blueliberal1) January 11, 2015

