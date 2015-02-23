Here's the heartstring-pulling iPad ad Apple is going to show during the Oscars

Apple has an advertising campaign encouraging you to make a movie with an iPad.

And a new ad that will air during the Oscars features excerpts from Martin Scorsese’s commencement speech to the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Class of 2014, narrated by Scorsese himself.

It also shows off a number of students from the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. Fifteen of them used the iPad to make their own films, which are showcased on the campaign’s website.

Apple has, in the past, been criticised for ads that focused only the products and ignored people. No one could make that critique against this ad. It kind of makes you want to go out and “follow your dream” right away, except that our favourite part is when Scorsese says he never liked the “inspirational value” of the phrase “follow your dream.”

“Dreaming is a way of trivializing the obsession that carries you through the failure, as well as the successes, which could be harder to get through,” he explains.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

