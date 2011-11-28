Here's The Heartbreaking 60 Minutes Interview That Will Have You In Tears

Photo: 60 Minutes

’60 Minutes’ aired a gut-wrenching segment Sunday night with two siblings who have lived with their father in a truck since their home was foreclosed on. Austin and Arielle Metzger have lived out of this yellow truck for months with their father, Tim.



Scott Pelley: When kids at school ask you where you live, what do you tell ’em?

Austin Metzger: When they see the truck they ask me if I live in it, and when I hesitate they kinda realise. And they say they won’t tell anybody.

Arielle Metzger: Yeah it’s not really that much an embarrassment. I mean, it’s only life. You do what you need to do, right?

They aren’t the only ones. ’60 Minutes’ interviewed 15 other students who live out of cars — of over 1,100 homeless kids in the Seminole County school district.

From children who fear being held up as they sleep, to parents who stand guard all night to keep them safe, it’s a story of suffering and struggle — but also of resilience.

They believe in the American Dream as their only way out — Arielle Metzger tells Pelley she wants to be a child defence lawyer. And from a 15-year-old, a message for all ages:

“Every time I see like a teenager or any other kid fighting with their parents or arguing with them and like not doing what they’re told it really hurts me. Because they could be in my shoes. And of course I don’t want them to be in my shoes. But they need to learn to appreciate what they have and who they have in their life. Because it may be the last day they might have it.”

Seminole County Public Schools have set up a website to help homeless kids like the Metzgers: http://seminolehomelesskids.org/

Watch the video below:



