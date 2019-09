Remember that mid-air plane crash from a little while ago?

Two planes collided in a terrifying mid-air crash, but everyone survived because they were all going skydiving.

Now the high-definition GoPro footage of that accident from multiple angles has been posted online, and it’s crazy.

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo.

