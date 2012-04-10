Here's The Handshake Snub At The Masters That Has A Lot Of People Smiling

Much was made this past week about the policy at Augusta National to not allow female members, and the situation they currently face with the new female CEO of IBM.



Billy Payne, the Augusta National chairman, refuses to answer questions on the subject, saying that membership issues are a private matter. But that hasn’t stopped people from making Payne the face of this policy of exclusion.

So when Bubba Watson won The Masters on Sunday and was to receive his green jacket from last year’s winner, Charl Schwartzel, there was an awkward moment when Payne reached out for a handshake.

Sure it was unintentional, but for many that disagree with the club’s archaic policy, it was a small victory in embarrassment.

