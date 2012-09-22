Here's The Greek Neo-Nazi Conspiracy Theory That's Making The Rounds In Athens Cafes

There is a new Reuters report that says the next decision on Greek aide has been delayed, so as to not create any “surprises” for Obama before the election.



We asked a source in Greece very familiar with the international aide scene whether this theory rang true, and what we got back was an even more interesting response than we had anticipated.

Absolutely. Everyone is talking about it here, but the conspiracy café guys will tell you that Golden Dawn is being supported/encouraged secretly by government allies so as to scare the Troika into not pushing too hard. That’s the Greek angle. There is also the fact the Golden Dawn provides neighbourhood security and other services (like rent collections) when normal legal methods fail. These guys are seen more and more as “go-to” people, despite the fact that the Greek left is pretty wary of their rise. European history gives them a good reason to worry….

But every US Ambassador everywhere (and their trusty staff, of course) ALWAYS sends reports about the worrisome rise of extremists to Washington to justify more Washington attention and aid to whatever country they are reporting from.

The reliability of Athens cafe rumours is perhaps not ironclad, but the fact that this is a well known phenomenon (to goose up the attention to the right wing) is interesting.

That of course doesn’t diminish from the fact that polls showing the Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn in 3rd place is incredibly scary, and one reason to figure that mainstream Greek and European leaders are terrified about the prospects of a Greek exit, and the ensuing political mayhem.

