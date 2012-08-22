This Is What The Original Ad For 'The Great Gatsby' Looked Like

Fitzgerald-philes can momentarily relieve their disappointment over “The Great Gatsby” film’s delayed theatrical release with this cool, recent find: the book’s original ad, as found in a 1925 copy of the Princetonian.



It looks like Fast Company editor Jason Feifer was the first one to spot the vintage ad for the $2 first edition of “The Great Gatsby.” And the picture has made its way to the official Bazmark Facebook page, the social media stomping grounds of Gatsby director Baz Luhrmann.

Fitzgerald was a member of the Princeton class of 1917 and wrote about the university in books and personal essays: “Princeton is in the flat midlands of New Jersey, rising, a green Phoenix, out of the ugliest country in the world.”

See the Princetonian ad below:

Photo: Ad Screengrab

